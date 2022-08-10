WHAT! Sumbul Touqeer Khan to be part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 as a Wild Card entry? Here’s what the actress said

MUMBAI: The shoot for the much anticipated Khatron ke Khiladi 13 has begun and the contestants have left for the same. The stunt-based reality show is amongst the most favorite reality shows of the audience. The Who’s who of TV industry are all set to participate and entertain the audience, while exploring their inner thrill-seeker.

Rohit Shetty is once again going to be the host of the show. The shoot has begun in Cape Town. This year’s lineup includes, Daisy Shah, Aishwarya Sharma, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Arjit Taneja, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjum Fakih among other stars.

The contestants have flooded the internet with their pictures and videos from the site and the netizens are all the more intrigued to witness this season. Amidst all the excitement, there are reports about Abdu Rozik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan entering the show as Wild Cards.

However, Imlie star Sumbul has reportedly reacted to the same at a recent event and said that until now, there is nothing as such. Even I was shocked after the news I read. “chhapne ko toh bohot kuch chap sakta hai.”

When asked about who she is supporting she was decided on the fact that she is supporting Shiv.

