WHAT! Sumbul Touqeer Khan to be part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 as a Wild Card entry? Here’s what the actress said

Rohit Shetty is going to be the host of the show. The shoot has begun in Cape Town. This year’s lineup includes, Daisy Shah, Aishwarya Sharma, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Arjit Taneja, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjum Fakih among other stars.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/22/2023 - 13:07
Sumbul Touqeer Khan

MUMBAI: The shoot for the much anticipated Khatron ke Khiladi 13 has begun and the contestants have left for the same. The stunt-based reality show is amongst the most favorite reality shows of the audience. The Who’s who of TV industry are all set to participate and entertain the audience, while exploring their inner thrill-seeker.

Also read: Khatron Ke Khiladi! Exclusive! This contestant is the first to get fear fanda; double eliminations to take place in the first week

Rohit Shetty is once again going to be the host of the show. The shoot has begun in Cape Town. This year’s lineup includes, Daisy Shah, Aishwarya Sharma, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Arjit Taneja, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjum Fakih among other stars.

The contestants have flooded the internet with their pictures and videos from the site and the netizens are all the more intrigued to witness this season. Amidst all the excitement, there are reports about Abdu Rozik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan entering the show as Wild Cards.

However, Imlie star Sumbul has reportedly reacted to the same at a recent event and said that until now, there is nothing as such. Even I was shocked after the news I read. “chhapne ko toh bohot kuch chap sakta hai.”

When asked about who she is supporting she was decided on the fact that she is supporting Shiv.                  

Also read: Khatron ke Khiladi Season 13: OMG! Sumbul Touqeer Khan to enter with Abdu Rozik as a wild card contestant?

For more stories, stay tuned

Credits: FilmiBeat

Sumbul Shiv Bigg Boss 16 Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 TV news TellyChakkar Colors Wild card Ruhi Chaturvedi Aishwarya Sharma Sheezan Khan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/22/2023 - 13:07

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Whoa! Check out the amazing transformation of Saat Phere’s Rajshree Thakur
MUMBAI:Zee Tv’s Saat Phere has been one of the most popular and loved shows. Amchi Mumbai's Maharastrian mulgi, Rajshri...
BEAUTIFUL! Check out these real-life sisters who has given us major sibling goals
MUMBAI: The world of entertainment has given us lots of good memories in the form of TV shows, and movies and now even...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Showdown! Sahiba stands against Angad, Santosh fails to stop her
MUMBAI :Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Short Film ‘Ghuspaith’ Starring Amit Sadh Pays Homage To Photojournalists
MUMBAI: Actor Amit Sadh, who has given some intense, yet impactful versatile performances in web series, and films, is...
WHAT! Sumbul Touqeer Khan to be part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 as a Wild Card entry? Here’s what the actress said
MUMBAI: The shoot for the much anticipated Khatron ke Khiladi 13 has begun and the contestants have left for the same....
Anupamaa: Rivalry! Malti Devi praises Anupama; Nakul hurt and jealous
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Amit Sadh
Short Film ‘Ghuspaith’ Starring Amit Sadh Pays Homage To Photojournalists
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rajshree
Whoa! Check out the amazing transformation of Saat Phere’s Rajshree Thakur
sibling goals
BEAUTIFUL! Check out these real-life sisters who has given us major sibling goals
These Female
AMAZING! These Female ACTRESSES won the hearts of the masses by playing NEGATIVE characters on-screen, check out
CONFIRMS her exit from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Breaking! Ayesha Singh CONFIRMS her exit from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and had THIS to say! Details Inside!
Sanjay Swaraj
EXCLUSIVE! Sanjay Swaraj BAGS LSD Films' upcoming show for Zee TV
Erica fernnades
Scary! Erica fernnades posts a terrifying picture says she is looking for a date