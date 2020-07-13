What! Sunil Grover to host Bigg Boss?

MUMBAI : Being a stand-up comedian is not easy, as you need a lot of talent to make people laugh. As we all know, Sunil Grover is one of the best stand-up comedians in the industry.

He rose to fame after being a part of The Kapil Sharma Show. But then, Kapil and he had a fight and things turned sour between the two. Well, Sunil never returned to the show.

Sunil got his big Bollywood break in the movie Bharat alongside Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. During the course of this movie, the ace comedian built a special connection with Katrina and Salman Khan.

The actor is very talented and does a great job of mimicking other celebs.

He enacts Amitabh Bachchan as the host of KBC and nails it.

We have now come across a video where he is seen pretending to host Bigg Boss in Salman Khan style.

In the video, he is seen adapting the same mannerisms as Salman and enacts a scene when the latter was angry on the show.

The video will defiantly leave you in splits.

There is no doubt that Sunil Grover is a very talented personality.

