WHAT! Surbhi Chandna and Nakuul Mehta fought on the sets of Ishqbaaaz

MUMBAI: Ishqbaaaz was one of the top-rated shows of the small screen. The daily soap managed to have a good run on the small screen. Ishqbaaaz, which entertained audience for almost three years, went off-air in the year 2019.

The show gave us some amazing onscreen pairs of the TV world which are still popular among the viewers.

Surbhi Chandna-Nakuul Mehta, Shrenu Parikh-Kunal Jaisingh, Mansi Srivastava -Leenesh Mattoo created magic onscreen with their mind-blowing chemistry.

The viewers got to see lots of amazing moments from the stars as they shared many on social media with their fans. What was more amazing was that we never got to hear about the actors indulging in fights.

But here's the latest revelation by Mansi Srivastava which will leave you stunned.

Recollecting her good old days from Ishqbaaaz, Mansi during her live chat session with TellyChakkar revealed a very fun memory.

The actress revealed how her birthday was celebrated on the sets of the show and it was a joyous moment for her. But the most interesting part was when Surbhi and Nakuul indulged into a fight! Wait, what? Yes, you read that right!

However, it is not something you are thinking about. The onscreen couple is extremely notorious and they had a 'CAKE FIGHT'!

Well, we can only imagine how fun it would have been seeing Surbhi and Nakuul throwing cake on each other.

