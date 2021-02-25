This is what Surbhi Chandna thought when she was offered the lead in Naagin 5

MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna is one of the most loved actresses of television. She ruled the television screen with her performance as Anika in Ishqbaaz and was last seen as Dr Ishani in Sanjeevani.

The actress is quite active on social media and keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. She has a massive fan following, and fans shower a lot of love on her.

She was last seen in the serial Naagin 5, where she essayed the role of a naagin, and the audiences applauded her acting chops.

The serial was a huge success and topped the TRP charts, and her chemistry with Sharaad and Mohit was loved by the audiences.

There were many actresses who had auditioned for the role but Surbhi Chandna got it.

Now, we came across a video where Surbhi shared her thoughts on what she thought when she was offered Naagin 5.

In the video, she says that when she was offered the role of a naagin, she kept speaking to the makers of the show as she was very apprehensive about the role. She thought she wouldn’t be able to do it, but thankfully ,everything worked well, and she could do justice to the role.

Surbhi was loved for her performance as Bani, and she justified the character with her acting chops.

