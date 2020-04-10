News

THIS is what Surbhi Jyoti did when she learnt about Qubool Hai being re-run on TV

Surbhi Jyoti did a really cute thing after she came to know about Qubool Hai being re-run on TV.

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
10 Apr 2020 11:15 AM

MUMBAI: Surbhi Jyoti is one of the most popular divas of small screen. The actress shot to fame with Zee TV's show Qubool Hai and then there was no looking back.

Surbhi has been a part of many successful shows till date and is one of the top-rated actresses of the Telly world.

And now, we all know how lots of shows are being re-run on TV. While that's a great way to entertain the viewers and also take everyone down the memory lane. 

Interestingly, not just the viewers but also the celebrities are feeling nostalgic and extremely happy to see their past shows being shown on TV after ages. 

One of them is Zee TV's popular drama series Qubool Hai. The show became a huge hit back in time which starred Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti in the lead roles. 

Recently, during her live chat session with Tellychakkar, Surbhi was asked about her reaction when she came to know about Qubool Hai being re-run on TV, the actress was already very excited. 

Surbhi revealed how she called up Karan as she was being extremely nostalgic. The actress also revealed that she had put up an Instagram story which KSG reshared it on his Insta account. 

Even the show's producer Gul Khan shared a photo on her social media and then, the trio had a great conversation on the same. 

Surbhi said, "Qubool Hai is very close to everyone's hearts and people gave so much of love to the show. It is the most special show for me."

Well, we can totally understand Surbhi's emotions as it was her debut show on Hindi television and she received lots of praises for it.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates. 

