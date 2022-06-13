WHAT! Surprise visit on the sets of Pandya store, Check out who is the special guest!

Gautam and Krish will go to the accident spot and will be shocked to see all the dead bodies lying around.

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Mon, 06/13/2022 - 17:12
WHAT! Surprise visit on the sets of Pandya store, Check out who is the special guest!

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favorite. 

Also read Pandya Store: Heart-breaking! Gautam and Krish crushed in pain, sees dead bodies lying around

Simran Budharup who portrays the role of Rishita has a video wherein a cobra is found on the street of Film city. The actor is very shocked and surprised at the same time. Take a look at this video to see her reaction. 

Check out the video

11

Also read Pandya Store: Heart-breaking! Gautam and Krish crushed in pain, sees dead bodies lying around

Meanwhile in the show, Gautam and Krish will go to the accident spot and will be shocked to see all the dead bodies lying around.

This will be a very painful moment and they will start crying as despite the fights the brothers were attached to each other.

Gautam will be clueless as to how he should inform the family about Shiva’s death as they might not be able to accept this.

Will Shiva come back alive?

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Kinshuk Mahajan Shiny Doshi Kanwar Dhillon Simran Budharup Akshay Kharodia Mohit Parmar Alice Kaushik Krutika Desai Pandya Store StarPlus TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Mon, 06/13/2022 - 17:12

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
OMG! Did Harleen Sethi just take a dig at her ex, Vicky Kaushal?
MUMBAI: Harleen Sethi took to Instagram to share pictures of herself donning a lilac tracksuit. In the photos, she can...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Disgusting! Pakhi has an evil eye to separate Virat and Sai
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Woah! Preesha finally gives birth to her child, Revati comes to snatch it away
MUMBAI : StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Anupamaa: Revenge! Barkha to use Adhik and Sara to take over the Kapadia empire
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Amazing! Kajal Aggarwal posts a picture of her newborn on social media
MUMBAI : Kajal Aggarwal, who embraced motherhood this year in April, has shared an adorable picture of her baby boy...
WHAT! Surprise visit on the sets of Pandya store, Check out who is the special guest!
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Recent Stories
Harleen-vicky
OMG! Did Harleen Sethi just take a dig at her ex, Vicky Kaushal?
Latest Video