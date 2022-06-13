WHAT! Surprise visit on the sets of Pandya store, Check out who is the special guest!

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favorite.

Simran Budharup who portrays the role of Rishita has a video wherein a cobra is found on the street of Film city. The actor is very shocked and surprised at the same time. Take a look at this video to see her reaction.

Check out the video

Meanwhile in the show, Gautam and Krish will go to the accident spot and will be shocked to see all the dead bodies lying around.

This will be a very painful moment and they will start crying as despite the fights the brothers were attached to each other.

Gautam will be clueless as to how he should inform the family about Shiva’s death as they might not be able to accept this.

Will Shiva come back alive?

