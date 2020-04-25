News

What? Taarak Mehta team have a REUNION in midst of lockdown

By Dharini Sanghavi
25 Apr 2020 01:29 PM

MUMBAI: It feels like life has come to a standstill with the complete lockdown!

Along with people even celebrities have confined themselves and maintain social distancing in order to fight against the deadly virus. As we know, the shooting has been called-off till the time lockdown is lifted keeping cast and crew safety in mind.

However, actors are missing their daily routine especially visiting sets and hearing those three magical words ‘Lights, Camera and Action’.

Television's popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmash cast is missing shooting and having fun on the sets. Hence, in the midst of lockdown, they had a reunion!

However there is a twist! The reunion happened over a video conference call!

Thanks to technology, everyone is virtually connected and how! In the photo shared by director Malav Rajda, they seem to be having a great time in their respective houses despite being self-quarantined.

Take a look!

