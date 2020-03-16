WHAT! Is Tejasswi Prakash going to be part of Lock Up? Check out

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

Ekta Kapoor's produced reality show "Lock Upp," which is premiered on MX Player and Alt Balaji. In the show, there are 17 competitors locked up, wherein they struggle for bail in order to survive.

So far the show has received a thumbs up from the viewers. Kangana Ranaut made her big-screen debut as the show's host, and she is be trying to steer the contestants.

Also read Lock Upp: Upcoming Drama! Poonam Pandey openly takes bath in yard area, Munawar and Prince react

We've seen Karan Kundrra join the Lock Upp as a jailer. Tejasswi Prakash who is currently seen in the tv show Naagin 6 has visited the sets of Lock-Up. She can be seen goofing around in different props while Karan is shooting her. Take a look at their funny banter.

Check out the video

They've been dating since they made their relationship public on Bigg Boss 15. Fans affectionately refer to them as TejRan. Fans are wondering if in future they might see Tejasswi Prakash in the upcoming season.



Also read Lock Upp Row: Bizarre! Poonam Pandey to strip off her t-shirt if fans save her from chargesheet

Meanwhile in the lock-up we see that Munawar says, "Uske jaane ke chances badh gaye, Poonam ke kyunki makers ko chahiye the woh unko mil gaya, ab Poonam aap jaa sakte hain, kyunki humein joh chahiye tha woh mil gaya."

While Poonam was taking a bath everyone else except Payal Rohatgi sat inside the lock up area. The makers of the show did not air the footage of Poonam taking a bath inside Lock Upp.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.