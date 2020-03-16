WHAT! Is Tejasswi Prakash going to be part of Lock Up? Check out

Ekta Kapoor's produced reality show "Lock Upp," which is premiered on MX Player and Alt Balaji. In the show, there are 17 competitors locked up, wherein they struggle for bail in order to survive.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 16:04
WHAT! Is Tejasswi Prakash going to be part of Lock Up? Check out

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. 

Ekta Kapoor's produced reality show "Lock Upp," which is premiered on MX Player and Alt Balaji. In the show, there are  17 competitors locked up, wherein they struggle for bail in order to survive. 

So far the show has received a thumbs up from the viewers. Kangana Ranaut made her big-screen debut as the show's host, and she is be trying to steer the contestants.  
Also read  Lock Upp: Upcoming Drama! Poonam Pandey openly takes bath in yard area, Munawar and Prince react

We've seen Karan Kundrra join the Lock Upp as a jailer. Tejasswi Prakash who is currently seen in the tv show Naagin 6 has visited the sets of Lock-Up. She can be seen goofing around in different props while Karan is shooting her. Take a look at their funny banter. 

Check out the video   

They've been dating since they made their relationship public on Bigg Boss 15. Fans affectionately refer to them as TejRan. Fans are wondering if in future they might see Tejasswi Prakash in the upcoming season. 


Also read Lock Upp Row: Bizarre! Poonam Pandey to strip off her t-shirt if fans save her from chargesheet

Meanwhile in the lock-up we see that Munawar says, "Uske jaane ke chances badh gaye, Poonam ke kyunki makers ko chahiye the woh unko mil gaya, ab Poonam aap jaa sakte hain, kyunki humein joh chahiye tha woh mil gaya." 

While Poonam was taking a bath everyone else except Payal Rohatgi sat inside the lock up area. The makers of the show did not air the footage of Poonam taking a bath inside Lock Upp.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

BASSER ALI Splitsvilla season 10 Roadies Ekta Kapoor Balaji Telefilms Reality show KANGANA RANUAT MAX PLAYER Digital Show LOCK UPP MUNAWAR FARUQUI. NISHA RAWAL Poonam Pandey Karanvir Bohra Tehseen Poonawala Karan Kundrra Ali Merchant Sara Khan MUNAWAR FARUQUI TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 16:04

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shubh Laabh- Aapkey Ghar Mein: Shocking! Savita informs Rohit that Maya is holding Shreya’s daughter
MUMBAI: Makers of the show ‘Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Main’ are leaving no stones unturned to grab the attention of the...
EXCLUSIVE! Shaan opens up on his excitement for his best friend Mika Singh's Swayamvar, shares how his friendship with the Mauja Hi Mauja singer bloomed and much more
MUMBAI: Shaan is one such singer in our Indian music industry who doesn't need any introduction. The singer-actor has...
Anupamaa: Kudos! Mamaji goes against Leela, supports Anupamaa to marry Anuj
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
OMG! Everyone claps for Anupamaa and Anuj, and Baa and Vanraj are green with envy in Star Plus’ Anupamaa
MUMBAI: Anupamaa never fails to entertain the viewers with its episodes.  Its gripping storyline and contemporary...
YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam pumped to be making streaming debut
MUMBAI: Comedian, writer, songwriter and YouTube personality Bhuvan Bam is all set for his new project which is going...
Kaamna: Exciting! Yatho feels happy as Sakshi returns back to Manav
MUMBAI: Sony TV's popular show Kaamna is all set for high voltage drama with Sakshi leaving Manav's house. The show is...
Recent Stories
Keerthy
Keerthy Suresh kickstarts promotions for 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'
Latest Video