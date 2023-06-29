What! Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal team shoots for their last episode

Sadly, the fantasy-fiction drama show which had started to make a place in everyone’s heart is now going off air.
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal

MUMBAI:  Colors TV's newest television serial Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, starring Karan Kundrra, Reem Sameer Shaikh and Gashmeer Mahajani has been the talk of the town way before its release. The Beyond Dreams Production show is an adaptation of the American TV series The Vampire Diaries. In the show, two rival brothers who are werewolves, fight for love and survival as they fall in love with the same woman while the town prepares to get rid of the hidden werewolves. 

Sadly, the fantasy-fiction drama show which had started to make a place in everyone’s heart is now going off air. The team had their last day of shoot today and it must have been quite an emotional moment for the team. 

The show was to get an extension as per reports but now it looks like it is surely going off air. 

Have you seen the show? What are your thoughts on the show going off air?

Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


 

