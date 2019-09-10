News

What the audience can expect from Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai Season 2

By TellychakkarTeam
10 Sep 2019 08:17 PM

MUMBAI: Randeep Raii and Ashi Singh had the audience smitten by their chemistry in Sony TV's Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai.

They played Sameer and Naina, and the show was a visual delight, with the drama set in the 90s. Each character of the show had a special role in the story, and we definitely cannot wait for the show to come back with a season two.

Well, let's take a look at what we enjoyed while watching the show and all that we expect from season 2.

Vasudha Nair, a senior citizen, shared, 'I really miss the vibe of the show. I am eagerly waiting for season 2 of Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai. I expect to see how Naina is as a mother and the fun banter between Naina and Sameer in each face of their life... even when they are matured.'

There was another viewer who absolutely loved watching the show. Deepak Kumar, a civil engineer said, 'I would want to see Ashi and Randeep in a new light where they are a little more different than what we have seen so far. Usually, I have noticed that a season does not have much of an impact than the original one. But I look forward to a different angle to Sameer and Nina's story.'

What are your expectations from Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai season 2?

