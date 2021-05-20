This is what the cast and the crew of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 does before kickstarting the shoot

We have seen the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 have reached Cape Town, South Africa, a few days ago and are all set for an adventurous journey.

Arjun Bijlani, Meheck Chahal, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen, Varun Sood, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Sana Makbul, Vishal Aditya Singh, Astha Gill, Sourabh Raaj Jain among are having a gala time there.

Well, fans can't wait to see their favourite TV stars exploring their adventurous side on Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11.

Rohit Shetty is once again back as the host and is surely going to be a great mentor like always to the contestants.

And before all the fun begins, we are seeing how the actors are getting along well with each other.

From roaming around on the streets of Cape Town to clicking selfies and hanging out together, the actors are enjoying.

We are constantly seeing the contestants posting several updates from the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

And now, a video is doing the rounds of social media where we can see how the cast and crew kickstart their shooting.

We can see some contestants and a few cast members performing Lord Ganesha arti before they start the shooting.

Take a look:

Well, it is always to take blessings of God before doing anything and this is the greatest way to begin the day.

