This is what the fans have to say about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta’s announcement of their upcoming project, check it out

On the show, Priyanka was quite vocal about her feelings, but Ankit was very clear that he doesn't want marriage and that he doesn't want to get into a serious relationship. That's what he said in all of his interviews, post his eviction from Bigg Boss.
MUMBAI:Priyanka and Ankit are one of the most loved and celebrated on-screen couples. The two are known for their serial Udaariyaan that went through a generational leap and Ankit and Priyanka's characters were no longer part of the show.

Today, they have a massive fan following who bestow a lot of love and support to them.

They both were seen in the reality show Bigg Boss where they played the game together, and the audience loved their game and were happy to see them together.

Finally, Bigg Boss came to an end and MC Stan was declared the winner of the show, and Priyanka emerged as the 2nd runner up.

Earlier, we had exclusively reported that Priyanka and Ankit are coming up with a project together.

Well now, Priyanka and Ankit have made an announcement of their project where they will be seen coming together in a music video.

Fans were eager to see what the project would be and when they came to know about it, they could not keep calm. The fans of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta are excited to see them in the music video together.

The reaction from fans is amazing as they have nothing but love to give. Check out the reactions:


Are you excited to see Priyanka and Ankit on screen again?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

About Author

