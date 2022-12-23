This is what the Girl-Gang of Imlie is upto behind the scenes

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from the show. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for their performances on the show. Karan Vohra does a great job playing Atharva. Recently, Atharva and Imlie got married while Atharva still has feelings for Chini.

Imlie is doing well on the TRP charts and stands third on ratings. The audience seems to be loving the new star cast and fresh plot of the show. And not just that, we know how much our viewers enjoy watching some off-camera banter that goes on, on the sets of the show.

It is always fun to know what happens off camera on our favorite shows and gathering little tidbits from the lives of our favorite stars.

Recently, we came across a little clip from the sets of Imlie.

Megha Chakraborty is seen with the girl-gang of Imlie that included Chaitrali Gupte, Saumya Saraswat among the other stars and they are trying to guess the movie from the provided emojis.

Check it out!

So, while the stars had some time to kill, they attempted to play a game but they might need a little more practice at it but had some pretty close guesses and we had a fun time seeing this!

However, it makes us so happy to see our favorite TV celebs get along so well behind the camera!

Meanwhile on Imlie, we know that Imlie recently learned about Atharva being in love with someone else and was heartbroken over it. Imlie and both the families arrive at the restaurant where Atharva and Chini are together and start bickering and taunting each other.

They blame each other for everything. Rana family keeps taunting Imlie. Imlie asks the family to stop fighting and questions Rudra and Devika that they knew the truth before and still got them married.

Imlie later feels broken and expresses it to Chini that she feels betrayed by her. Chini is not ready to accept her mistake and Imlie raises her hand on Chini.

