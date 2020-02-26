What! The leopardess in the Lucknow Zoo is named after Dia Mirza, reveals Dia on The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s popular comedy show The Kapil Sharma show is yet again back with another entertaining weekend presenting the cast of Thappad - Tapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, Pavail Gulati, and Director Anubhav Sinha. Giving an extra dose fun-filled evening, the entire cast will be seen spilling the beans about their personal and professional lives. Actor, activist and Goodwill Ambassador, Dia Mirza works with the United Nations to further spread the message on priority areas including clean seas, wildlife protection, and climate change, will also be seen revealing interesting facts about how the names of the two new-born leopardesses in the Lucknow Zoo were given by her.

When Kapil Sharma asked her if the leopardess in Lucknow Zoo is named as Dia Mirza, to which she confirmed, and said, “Yes, it is true. They got a leopardess from Mirzapur and decided to name it as Dia Mirza. When the leopardess gave birth, the officials from Zoo called me and said that there is a leopardess in our zoo named as Dia Mirza, to which I was amused and when they further mentioned that they gave birth to two cubs and asked me if I would be interested to give them names to which, I felt blessed and named them as Ashoka and Nakshatra, and since then I have taken on me to ensure that they are safe and healthy.”

Further in the show, Dia shared that when she was five years old, she left home because her father shouted at her and revealed her first thappad moment

Stay Tuned to The Kapil Sharma Show every Sat-Sun 9:30 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television. *