What is the MYSTERY behind the medicine in Sanjivani 2?

14 Sep 2019 06:02 AM

MUMBAI: Sanjivani 2 is started with a bang. It already has a lot of viewers excited about what will unfold next on the show.

As seen, Sid and Ishani will soon investigate the medicinal property of the medicine prescribed to Neil's father, who is a diabetic. He has internal bleeding, and they are suspicious of something being terribly wrong.

Meanwhile, when Sid's mother visits him, a mystery man follows Ishani and even gets slapped by her.

While the two are currently enjoying their cute nok-jhoks and blossoming romance, it will be interesting to know the mystery behind the medicine.

Stay tuned to this space for more information. 

