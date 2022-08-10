What! This is the reason why Raqesh Bapat and Nishant Bhat are no longer friends post Bigg Boss 15?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 and Bigg Boss OTT was a huge success and the contestants brought in interesting twists. Their camaraderie, fights, arguments, everything made headlines. Co-contestants Raqesh Bapat and Nishant Bhat were one of the few who struck a great friendship. The latter also had a great bond with Pratik Sehajpal and Shamita Shetty.

Now post the show, looks like Raqesh and Nishant are no longer friends and their friendship seems to have gone kaput. Nishaht spoke to a news portal about it and said that dragging their friendship post Bigg Boss was no point as they had no connection with the actor and has lost touch. Nishant added, “But yes, Shamita, I and Pratik are very much in touch.”

Nishant however also mentioned that Shamita, Pratik and him try to meet sometimes. Pratik lives close to him thus they catch up often but due to work commitments they don’t find the time to socialize.

Speaking about his upcoming project Raqesh had recently said, “I have 2 films and they will be released soon. There are talks about OTT going on. It has become very easy to reach people's houses through that platform.”

Nishat on the other hand, was seen in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10. He was also seen in the entertainment-based show Entertainment Ki Raat — Housefull along with Pratik Sehajpal and Nikki Tamboli.

