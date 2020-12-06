What is the secret behind actor Manit Joura’s fitness

MUMBAI: Actor Manit Joura, currently seen as Harsh Shastri in Prem Bandhan, has always been a fitness freak. He has been often praised for his lean and mean look. So what is the secret to that?

He says,”For me fitness is not an activity. It is something that has to stay with you because your body is going to support you till your last breath. You can't take it for granted. You have to be disciplined in your eating, in your activities, in the way you sleep and the way you lead life. It’s not about going to the gym and doing your workouts. Your eating habits, your sleeping habits and what you feed your mind is what keeps you fit. At the end of the day, what you think is going to affect your body and your physical activity are important. I don’t go to the gym all the time. Too much of workout makes me look like a bodybuilder and my muscles stiff.”

Manit is into Yoga for quite sometime now. He adds,”I do a lot of yoga amd free movements that I love. Right now I am not getting that much time but I have my trainer and doing yoga since 6 - 7 years. It has made me free and helepd me.develop and actor's body which is different from a bodybuilder's. I read a lot and that keeps me fit because what is going on in your mind decides what is going on in the core of your body. Fitness is something I don't take for granted. I don't walk into a restaurant and eat anything and everything. I am pretty disciplined about it. When I started my career, back I invested a lot of time in fitness and am happy that the time I have invested before is benefitting me now. In Diwali I had gone to my hometown and had some sweets but then I disciplined myself again. When I am in Mumbai I am pretty disciplined about my schedule and everything, its like a routine that I follow.