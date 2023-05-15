What! Tina Dutta spills the beans on her equation with Archana Gautam, says “I think kal bhi wo kisi media ke saath…”

Tina said she continues to tease Archana with her mom Madhumita Datta's viral video and has called Archana sweet.
Submitted by tellychakkar-mansi on Mon, 05/15/2023 - 11:49
Tina Dutta spills the beans on her equation with Archana Gautam

MUMBAI :Popular Television actress Tina Datta has lately been in the news for her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 16 hosted by Salman Khan. She has been one of the top 9 contestants in the house. The actress is loved in the show and her fights as well as opinions very often make headlines. Her bond with Archana Gautam too grabbed headlines.

Also Read-  Tina Datta to be seen in Durga and Charu after Bigg Boss 16?

Tina said she continues to tease Archana with her mom Madhumita Datta's viral video and has called Archana sweet. In the viral video, Tina’s mother who enters the house during the family week on Bigg Boss 16, mistook Sreejita De for Tina while she continued singing ‘Ekla Chalo Re’.  

Revealing more about the hilarious and embarrassing episode, Tina said, “Main to andar hi bol rahi thi 'mummy kyu kia, badi beizzat ho gyi'. Even when I came out of the house I was like 'mom like seriously like'. But then jab main grand finale pe gayi thi then Salman sir, Krushna sab log uska itna acha bol rahe the, mazak bhi uda rahe the in a good way. I wouldn't lie but wo bahut positive way me tha. Dusre bahut negative way me uda rahe the but Salman Sir, Krushna bahut positive way me uska fun banaya so it's okay.”

Currently Tina has been winning hearts with her performance in the new Tv show Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum.

Speaking more about her equation with Archana, Tina said, “Sabse zyada to Archana kheechti rehti hai. I think kal bhi wo kisi media ke saath uska hi Bengali get up me Ekla Chalo Re kar rahi thi. And pagal aurat wo mujhe video bhi bhejti rehti hai. But that's cute. She also does it in a very positive way.”

Also Read- Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan lashes out at Tina Datta; the actress breaks down and requests that she wants to leave the house

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit-filmibeat

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 16 Sumbul Touqeer Tina Datta Voot Colors Salman Khan Archana Gautam Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Gautam Vig Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot TellyChakkar Sajid Khan Abdu Rozik MC Stan
Like
1
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
tellychakkar-mansi's picture

About Author

Submitted by tellychakkar-mansi on Mon, 05/15/2023 - 11:49

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
UFF! Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt once again set some Couple Goals in This video, check out
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of delivering entertaining gossip and stories from the telly...
EXCLUSIVE! Kishori Shahane on working with child actors in GHKKPM: Aria's energy is unmatchable, and Tanmay is also a very sweet child, I have never seen kids so happy on the sets
MUMBAI :Shaika Films' drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which launched in the year 2020 is successfully running...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: OH NO! This is what happened to Rohit Roy when he did the first stunt of the show
MUMBAI :Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
OMG!The Kerala Story’s Adah Sharma, director Sudipto Sen meet with an accident, actress says “nothing serious”
MUMBAI :The Kerala Story has opened new doors for actress Adah Sharma and director Sudipto Sen. The movie released on...
Anupamaa : Finally! Anupama and Anuj meet after their separation
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
AMAZING! Mommies-to-be Pankhuri Awasthy and Ishita Dutta set new saree trends for their baby shower ceremonies, Kajol, Divyanka Tripathi, and Shivangi Joshi among others spotted at the functions
MUMBAI :The year 2023 saw lots of good news in the entertainment industry.So many actors and actresses announced their...
Recent Stories
Sudipto Sen meet with an accident
OMG!The Kerala Story’s Adah Sharma, director Sudipto Sen meet with an accident, actress says “nothing serious”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rohit Roy when he did the first stunt
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: OH NO! This is what happened to Rohit Roy when he did the first stunt of the show
Reema Lagoo and Supriya Pilgaonkar
Exciting! Reema Lagoo and Supriya Pilgaonkar’s Tu Tu Main Main to be back on TV? Director Sachin Pilgainkar spills the beans
rude to her
Shocking! Uorfi Javed remembers a time when a Hindi film actress was rude to her, says “People here don’t accept me”
TV: AP
Audience Perspective: Viewers want fresh stories on Television, don’t want to watch the same type of content again and again,
Nikhil Chinappa
Shocking! Nikhil Chinappa gives his take on people being ‘bullied’ on Roadies, says “the idea was to put people under pressure…”
Shehnaaz Gill
What! This is what Shehnaaz Gill wants to ask Kartik Aaryan