What! Tina Dutta spills the beans on her equation with Archana Gautam, says “I think kal bhi wo kisi media ke saath…”

MUMBAI :Popular Television actress Tina Datta has lately been in the news for her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 16 hosted by Salman Khan. She has been one of the top 9 contestants in the house. The actress is loved in the show and her fights as well as opinions very often make headlines. Her bond with Archana Gautam too grabbed headlines.

Tina said she continues to tease Archana with her mom Madhumita Datta's viral video and has called Archana sweet. In the viral video, Tina’s mother who enters the house during the family week on Bigg Boss 16, mistook Sreejita De for Tina while she continued singing ‘Ekla Chalo Re’.

Revealing more about the hilarious and embarrassing episode, Tina said, “Main to andar hi bol rahi thi 'mummy kyu kia, badi beizzat ho gyi'. Even when I came out of the house I was like 'mom like seriously like'. But then jab main grand finale pe gayi thi then Salman sir, Krushna sab log uska itna acha bol rahe the, mazak bhi uda rahe the in a good way. I wouldn't lie but wo bahut positive way me tha. Dusre bahut negative way me uda rahe the but Salman Sir, Krushna bahut positive way me uska fun banaya so it's okay.”

Currently Tina has been winning hearts with her performance in the new Tv show Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum.

Speaking more about her equation with Archana, Tina said, “Sabse zyada to Archana kheechti rehti hai. I think kal bhi wo kisi media ke saath uska hi Bengali get up me Ekla Chalo Re kar rahi thi. And pagal aurat wo mujhe video bhi bhejti rehti hai. But that's cute. She also does it in a very positive way.”

