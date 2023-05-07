What? Twitter fans go into a frenzy over ShiVi’s exit from Pandya Store, check out their reactions here

The show has been able to tap into a separate niche of a show, where family bonds and dynamics have brought them a loyal audience.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 07/05/2023 - 21:51
check out their best reactions here

MUMBAI :The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show.
The show is beloved by the audiences and often seen high in the TRP charts. Fans of the show bombard the actors with love and affection and make edits, fan pages, and more.

ALSO READ:  Pandya Store: Miracle! Shiva regains memory just before putting sindoor in Aarushi’s hairline

Shiva and Raavi are one of the most beloved couples on the show, and since the two are dating in real life, their real life shippers are even more popular.
The show is going to take a 15 year leap and the current cast is going take an exit.
Fans of Shivi and K-dice were extremely sad with the news and they have taken to twitter to express how much they love Shiva and Raavi. We have complied some of the best tweets here:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Meanwhile on the show, in the upcoming episode, we will see that the whole family is stunned hearing Dhara’s decision and Chiku says goodbye to everyone except Dhara.
On the other hand, Shiva goes to Suman to request her to stay with him and Raavi. But Suman refuses, saying that she will not live with someone who has broken up the family.

Will you miss the OG cast in the show?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:  OMG! Kanwar Dhillon pens an emotional note as he confirms his exit from Pandya Store, says, “my career's best journey comes to an end soon”

Pandya Store Gautam Dhara Shiva Raavi Rishita Simran Budharup Shiny Doshi Kinshuk Mahajan Alice Kaushik Kanwar Dhillon Spoiler Alert TellyChakkar
