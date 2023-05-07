What? Twitter fans go into a frenzy over ShiVi’s exit from Pandya Store, check out their reactions here

MUMBAI :The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show.

The show is beloved by the audiences and often seen high in the TRP charts. Fans of the show bombard the actors with love and affection and make edits, fan pages, and more.

The show has been able to tap into a separate niche of a show, where family bonds and dynamics have brought them a loyal audience.

Shiva and Raavi are one of the most beloved couples on the show, and since the two are dating in real life, their real life shippers are even more popular.

The show is going to take a 15 year leap and the current cast is going take an exit.

Fans of Shivi and K-dice were extremely sad with the news and they have taken to twitter to express how much they love Shiva and Raavi. We have complied some of the best tweets here:

This not easy at all ! Saying goodbye to my #Shivi is much harder than I expected!

I just hope they will give this cast beautiful ending! No need for bomb , crimes, die & horrible things!

Just end it with beautiful scenes & good memories then have leap normally!#PandyaStore pic.twitter.com/JqiiUZ5Mtz — Kim_Era (@Kim__Era2) July 5, 2023

Going to miss these moments after the leap!#KanwarDhillon bonding with these cuties Vidhaan & Kiara



P.S: Old BTS!#PandyaStore pic.twitter.com/g5I7Jc7Ukz — Shradha (FAN ACCOUNT) (@ShradhaReddy081) June 30, 2023

The song, their happiness, the vibes, everything was soooo good…

The only proper pandya wedding that ended with everyone being happy!!! #Shivi #Kdice #PandyaStore pic.twitter.com/s7egD0MK7a — Vidhiiiii loves KD (@vidhieeee) June 30, 2023

Whatever said 98% of #PandyaStore is from #Shivi fd and I don't know What happens to this show post leap...

Yes, it might work well if the New Generation leads click with the audience...but again PS is a bad show with regressive writer

Will miss Kdice as Shivi... pic.twitter.com/eXcVS0N2yt — Abhi063 (@Ab0612ish) July 3, 2023

As #Pandyastore is nearing it's end yes i don't care what/who comes next in that show its time for me to re-watch the show from start relive that good ol #ShiVi era.. — (@alizehxlove) July 5, 2023

Meanwhile on the show, in the upcoming episode, we will see that the whole family is stunned hearing Dhara’s decision and Chiku says goodbye to everyone except Dhara.

On the other hand, Shiva goes to Suman to request her to stay with him and Raavi. But Suman refuses, saying that she will not live with someone who has broken up the family.

Will you miss the OG cast in the show?

