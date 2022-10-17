What! Vaishali Thakkar’s reaction after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, “How can a person, who used to value life so much, commit suicide?”

MUMBAI :The suicide of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Vaishali Thakkar has sent shockwaves through the industry. Where on one side, celebrities are admired for their talent and good fortune of being in showbiz, the other side shows how vulnerable and fragile human beings they are, just like the rest of us. Some situations just get out of hand and no amount of fame and money can come to the rescue.

Vaishali was a successful actress of the Television world. When Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sucide news reached her, she was utterly shocked and broken, she was his good friend. She was one of the first celebs who gave her reaction instantly saying, “Sushant was a person who wanted to save others' lives and that means he used to value life a lot. How can a person, who used to value life so much, commit suicide and end his own life? It is looking like a murder to me but that guy has done a lot of good karma, so his culprit will not get away so easily and that is the reason so many things are coming out and whole world is fighting for him.”

Vaishali who was found hanging from a ceiling fan just like Rajput in her Indore home, had called his suicide a ‘murder’ and said, “So the pictures of his dead body which got viral in like a few minutes of his death reached out to me also but I didn't have the courage to see him. I was so disturbed with his death already that I was crying for 2-3 days and couldn't accept his death. After people started saying that he was murdered look at the marks on his body and all, I also started seeing those pics closely and found something is fishy. Initially, the movie mafia was alleged for all this but now Rhea's truth is also coming out.”

Vaishali who passed away on 16th October, has been part of popular TV shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Manmohini, Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Raksha Bandhan amongst others. A suicide note was found in her diary that indicated harassment by her ex-boyfriend.

