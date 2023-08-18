What is Vandana hiding from her family amidst the wedding celebrations in Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya?

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 08/24/2023 - 18:17
Wagle Ki Duniya

MUMBAI:  "Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey" on Sony SAB is a family drama that reflects the daily issues pertinent to the common man. Through relatable characters and a captivating story, "Wagle Ki Duniya" shares valuable lessons and evoking a heartening sentiment that lingers. In the last few episodes, viewers witnessed how the Wagle family overcame the nerve-wracking situation where the Dadar chawl collapses.  

In the upcoming episodes, the viewers are in for a heartwarming treat as the Wagle family comes together to celebrate the joyous wedding of Manoj and Vidya. The air is filled with excitement as every member of the family pitches in for the wedding arrangements. Amidst the hustle and bustle of the preparations, Vandana (Pariva Pranati) silently grapples with a personal health issue. She valiantly conceals her struggles from the family, juggling her concerns while enthusiastically participating in the wedding festivities. 

What is Vandana hiding something from the entire family? 

Pariva Pranati, who essays the role of Vandana Wagle, said, "Being a woman there are times we tend to neglect our health and just let it go. It’s always the family that takes priority. Being an actor myself at times I let go of my health and continue working but this made me realise that health is not something to be taken for granted. In the upcoming episodes the will experience all kinds of emotions as the details unfold."

Tune in to watch Wagle Ki Duniya: Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey only on Sony SAB every Monday to Saturday at 9.00 PM


 

Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey Sony Sab Vandana Pariva Pranati
