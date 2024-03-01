What! Vanshaj actress Anjali Tatrari aka Yuvika loves to argue with Mohit Kumar aka Neel, check out Mohit’s reaction

The actress is very active on her social media profile and keeps updating fans with her personal and professional aspect of life. The audience finds her content very entertaining. Vanshaj is doing really well and has got a good grip on the audience.
Anjali

MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s family drama Vanshaj takes the audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans. Fuelled by politics, love, and intricate family dynamics Vanshaj showcases the life of a legacy business family.

The show presents viewers with an age-old question; inheritance versus capability. With an ensemble cast and a gripping narrative, Vanshaj is sure to be a game-changer.

Also read -Vanshaj: Oh No! Kabeer proposes DJ as the new chairperson

While in the reel life the characters are going through some serious emotions, in the real life the cast lives happily united and has a lot of fun together. Anjali Tatrari, the female lead of the show, is known for her Instagram posts as well as her acting skills.

The actress is very active on her social media profile and keeps updating fans with her personal and professional aspect of life. The audience finds her content very entertaining. Vanshaj is doing really well and has got a good grip on the audience.

Other than Anjali Tatrari, the cast consists of Mahir Pandhi, Mohit Kumar, Sheena Bajaj, Parinita Seth, Puneet Issar, Gurdeep Kohli, Gireesh Sahdev and many more.

Audiences love to see what happens behind the scenes and off the sets and we are here with a really funny video of Anjali Tatrari along with the cast. Take a look at the video:

As you can see in the video, the cast is surely having fun and it’s really entertaining to the audience too.

Also read - Vanshaj: Oh No! Yuvika gets late for board meeting

What do you think about the video? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

