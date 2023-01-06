What! Vicky Kaushal reveals how Sara Ali Khan scolded her mom Amrita Singh for THIS reason

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television. Comedians like Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and many others always leave the audiences in splits. The celebs who come as guests enjoy just as much as the audiences as they always have some wise cracks to look forward to.

We all know how celebs come to the show to promote their new films. Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal too made an appearance for their upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. During the episode there was sweet banter between the host Kapil Sharma, actor Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan.

Vicky who is working with Sara for the first time revealed that the actress is stingy when it comes to spending money. He said that during the shooting of their film he noticed Sara scolding her mom Amrita Singh. He elaborated, “During the shoot of this film on one day, I witnessed Sara scolding Amrita Ma'am. I wondered what happened, so I asked her if everything was alright. She replied, 'no yaar, my mom bought a towel worth 1600 Rupees.”

Vicky further added, “I thought this couldn't be true; she must be faking it. So, I asked her again, and she reiterated that yes, it was indeed true. Who buys a towel worth 1600 Rupees and she was scolding Amrita ma'am for this.”

Sara clarified saying, “Of course, vanity van always have 2-3 towels, why not use one of those free towels? Why buy a towel worth 1600 rupees?”

Kapil joked saying Sara must be eating dinner on set too before going home.

Credit-abplive