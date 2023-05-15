What! This is what Shehnaaz Gill wants to ask Kartik Aaryan

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses of television. She made her debut in Bollywood with Saman Khan's movie Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. In a recent interview, she revealed what she would want to ask Kartik Aaryan.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 05/15/2023 - 07:15
Shehnaaz Gill

MUMBAI:   Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television. The singer-turned-actress has a massive fan following. She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss, where she emerged as the third runner-up.

Her friendship with late actor Siddharth Shukla grabbed headlines, and audiences loved watching them together.

They would fondly call them SidNaaz. Their bond in the Bigg Boss house was the highlight of the season, and further on, they kept their special bond even outside the house.

She was seen in many music videos, which have created history in terms of viewership.

Shehnaaz has a massive fan following. She is loved by one and all. Post her stint in Bigg Boss, she became Salman’s favourite, and is also seen in his upcoming movie.

She is one of the most loved actresses on television and fans go gaga over every post she shares on social media.

In one of her interviews, Shehnaaz was asked as to what she would want to ask Kartik Aaryan, to which the actress said that she would want to ask him when they would begin to shoot for the film Aashiqui 3, as he has been finalized for the role and she would love to work with him.

Well, there is no doubt that Shehnaaz and Kartik would look adorable on-screen and the audience would be eager to watch them together. 

Would you want to watch this pair on the big screen?

Do let us know in the comments below.

Shehnaaz Raghav Bigg Boss Reality show dace Siddharth Shukla Salman Khan Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan TellyChakkar Bigg Boss 13 Kartik Aaryan Aashiqui 3
