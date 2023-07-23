What! When Amitabh Bachchan told Abhishek Bachchan, “what is mine, isn’t going to be yours “

MUMBAI: Kaun Banega Crorepati is a much-loved show. From youngsters to senior citizens, everyone enjoys this quiz-based reality show. Since its debut in 2000, it has been a topic of discussion amongst the masses. The USP of the show is a unique style in which legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan hosts the show and the audiences are thrilled to watch him as the host of the show. KBC is the show that took Amitabh Bachchan’s career to new heights and gave the veteran new innings.

While KBC season 15 is soon going to begin next month, an old promo video of the show has been going viral where Amitabh Bachchan tells Abhishek that he isn’t going to hand over his winning amount to him. In the promo we see Abhishek Bachchan on the host’s chair while his father Big B is on the hot seat. Abhishek introduces his father as Abhineta from Mumbai, etc, and also says that whatever he will win today he would like to give it to his son.

Big B objects and says, “who told you this?” to this Abhishek says that you have always taught us that what is yours is ours. Amitabh then says but today what is mine will not be yours.

Check out the fun banter between the son-father duo here;

Fans are now eagerly waiting for KBC 15, the promo of which has already been out and loved by all.

