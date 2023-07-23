What! When Amitabh Bachchan told Abhishek Bachchan, “what is mine, isn’t going to be yours “

While KBC season 15 is soon going to begin next month, an old promo video of the show has been going viral where Amitabh Bachchan tells Abhishek that he isn’t going to hand over his winning amount to him.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/23/2023 - 07:15
Amitabh Bachchan

MUMBAI: Kaun Banega Crorepati is a much-loved show. From youngsters to senior citizens, everyone enjoys this quiz-based reality show. Since its debut in 2000, it has been a topic of discussion amongst the masses. The USP of the show is a unique style in which legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan hosts the show and the audiences are thrilled to watch him as the host of the show. KBC is the show that took Amitabh Bachchan’s career to new heights and gave the veteran new innings.

Also Read-Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan gets upset with contestants for this shocking reason; walks away from the hot seat

While KBC season 15 is soon going to begin next month, an old promo video of the show has been going viral where Amitabh Bachchan tells Abhishek that he isn’t going to hand over his winning amount to him. In the promo we see Abhishek Bachchan on the host’s chair while his father Big B is on the hot seat. Abhishek introduces his father as Abhineta from Mumbai, etc, and also says that whatever he will win today he would like to give it to his son.

Big B objects and says, “who told you this?” to this Abhishek says that you have always taught us that what is yours is ours. Amitabh then says but today what is mine will not be yours. 

Check out the fun banter between the son-father duo here;

Also ReadExciting! Kaun Banega Crorepati’s promo talks about changes in the new season, host Amitabh Bachchan says “Badal raha hai…”

Fans are now eagerly waiting for KBC 15, the promo of which has already been out and loved by all.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Indianexpress


    


    
 

KBC Kaun Banega Crorepati Abhishek Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan Paa Bunty aur Babli Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/23/2023 - 07:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! Meet the first crorepati actress of India who charged Rs 1 Lakh for a song, lived near a brothel and died a tragic death
MUMBAI: Kanan Devi was the name synonymous with beauty and talent. She was one of the first singers and actresses of...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Rebel Mode On! Sai takes over Savi’s mind, Bhavani to face humiliation
MUMBAI:  Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
OMG! When Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt didn’t reach out to Rahul Roy after his brain stroke; “Salman literally helped and cleared the bills”
MUMBAI: Rahul Roy made a smashing debut with Aashiqui in 1990 and almost all of India had a crush on him. The film,...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Dilemma! Shefali asks Akshara for for help
MUMBAI:  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Must Read! Elvish Yadav’s educational qualifications, net worth is sure to surprise you
MUMBAI :Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is doing exceptionally well and it’s been declared as the blockbuster of all seasons....
What! Sunny Deol reveals how the film industry was against Gadar, says “Janta ne humein himmat di for part 2”
MUMBAI: Gadar 2 is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma...
Recent Stories
Meet
Must Read! Meet the first crorepati actress of India who charged Rs 1 Lakh for a song, lived near a brothel and died a tragic death
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ratan Raajputh
OMG! Ratan Raajputh narrates her terrifying casting couch encounter, “There was something mixed in the cold drink”
Mrinal Navell
EXCLUSIVE! Mrinal N Chandra opens up on working with Balaji Telefilms in Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya, says, "There is lots to learn and there is a good exposure for me"
Faltu
Exclusive! Popular Star Plus show Faltu going off-air, check out the deets inside.
Barsatein
Wow! Are Aradhana and Reyansh the new IT couple on TV right now? Fans credit Kushal and Shivangi’s chemistry for it, read more
Kinshuk
Kinshuk Mahajan gets emotional as he says his final goodbye to the show, says “Gombi has been really close to my heart and one of the most special characters that I have portrayed”
KHATRON KE KHILADI
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Shocking! Daisy Shah gets targeted by the contestants for this shocking reason