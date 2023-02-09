What! When late Sidharth Shukla’s mother sent him to a modeling contest to teach him a lesson

A few years ago Sidharth revealed how his mom sent him to a modeling contest to teach him a lesson.
Sidharth Shulka

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise has left everyone in a state of shock! The actor, who was loved by his army of fans, left the world on September 2, 2021 and forever left a void in the entertainment industry. His fans and family are still reeling from the shock of losing such a generous soul. He not only won the Bigg Boss 13 trophy a few years back but also many hearts.

A few years ago Sidharth revealed how his mom sent him to a modeling contest to teach him a lesson. He told a news portal who later posted his pictures and shared, “In memory of Sidharth Shukla: 'People know me as a man with a rough exterior. But I’ll always melt for my mom. Right from the time I was born, she’s been the most important person in my life. I was the youngest of 3 kids & too small to play with my sisters, so I was always around mom. Back when I was a toddler, I’d cry if I had to go a second without her–so even while making rotis, she’d hold me in one hand & the roller in another!”

He added, “As I grew older, she became my best friend! Every time I came back home after playing, we’d talk about everything under the sun–while other kids were hiding things from their parents, I wanted to tell her all about my life! She’s taught me so much too–I was a naughty kid who’d get away with trouble. But when mom told me to always be honest, I immediately owned up to my mistakes.”

Sidharth further continued, “When dad passed away 15 years ago, it felt like the umbrella over us had been taken away. But my mom was our rock–she never showed any signs of vulnerability. Despite our poor finances, she ran the house, looked after 3 kids & fulfilled all our demands! I know now that she must’ve had to sacrifice so much to give us what we wanted.”

Sidharth added, “She even played a pivotal role in helping me find my passion. I used to act like the ‘cool guy’–so to ‘teach me a lesson’, she sent me for a modeling contest thinking I’d be put in my place! Funnily enough, I actually won! So, even on a subconscious level, she’s been a guiding force in my life. Recently, I was on Bigg Boss & for the first time, I didn’t speak to her for months. I know it doesn’t sound too cool to say it at 39–but being away from her was the toughest part of the show. So, when I received a letter from her on set, I sat & read it in her voice–it felt like she was right next to me & that letter was a piece of her,”

Sidharth tragically died on 2nd September 2021 following a cardiac arrest, leaving his family and fans in immense shock. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Hindustan Times

 


 

