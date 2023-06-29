What! When Munawar Faruqui spoke about being beaten up in jail, “they beat you for random reasons”

MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui has become a household name after his stunt in Lock Upp. He emerged as the winner and was the favorite of the audience. Most people believed that he would be the winner of the show considering the way he had played the game. He got the maximum votes and took the trophy home with Rs. 20 lakhs of prize money and a car.

Now, Munawar spoke about his most difficult time in life when he had to go to jail. He told a news portal, “When I was going inside, that moment was when I was mentally disturbed, and I felt everything around me. I was unable to think what was happening. I was feeling all emotions at once, I was restless. Jail is the hell where you go alive. I wouldn’t even want to send my arch-enemy to this hell. You are disconnected from the outer world, where you are ordered to do basic things of your routine. There were people who went back home after 14 years and couldn’t find their homes. The family members had stopped meeting them and also relocated themselves.”

He further gave an insight into the heart wrenching experience saying, “I used to talk to everyone. All of them wanted to talk to me. Our routine was 6:30 am, there used to be prayer, and then we would get 45 mins in which you had to bathe, wash clothes and other things. Then I used to struggle to spend those 5 hours from 7-12 pm till lunch would come. That was another punishment in itself. The food was worse than what even the people who barely get food eat. Then again you have to wait till evening, 7 pm after eating by 8:30 pm you have to sleep. In those hours and days, you only think, and your strength to think would end.”

Speaking further of his horrible jail experience, Munawar added, “I remember there was a young boy who had committed a brutal murder. That boy told me that if I didn’t kill him, that man would have killed me. That boy once told me, ‘I wish I would have let him kill me rather than coming to jail.’ He felt this jail was the living hell that he was experiencing before death. They didn’t have any aggression. There were fights, but the fear was that you would get beaten. I also got beaten. It is the jail’s ‘Prashad’, it’s not allowed, but they beat you for random reasons.

In 2020, Munawar’s father passed away after being paralyzed for nearly 10 years. Speaking about those heartbreaking days he added, “It was February when my dad passed away, and I got two college shows which were scheduled 7 days after my dad’s demise. I didn’t have money at that time, so I remember that I had to take my father’s mortal remains to my village in an ambulance for which I borrowed Rs 30,000 from someone for the last rites.”

