What! When Purab Kohli revealed he never wanted to star in ‘Hip Hip Hurray’, “But when I went for an audition…”

I was very confused about being a part of a television show. I wanted to become a pilot then.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 08/20/2023 - 14:15
Purab Kohli

MUMBAI: Purab Kohli was all of 19 when he joined Channel [V] as a video jockey. During that stint, he earned immense popularity and became a household name in the nineties. He is no more into veejaying and he misses that phase a lot. He however began his acting career with the hit teen Tv show Hip Hip Hurray. The actor has now opened up about his experience on being part of the show.

Purab said, “I enjoyed all the experiences because whatever work I have done I wanted to do it. Actually I did not want to do ‘Hip Hip Hurray‘. I was very confused about being a part of a television show. I wanted to become a pilot then. But when I went for an audition and found my co-actors there, I saw all of them were young like me and then I realised it would be fun to do that show and that is the reason I took that project.”

Purab further said, ““From there, we were sent to audition at Channel V and I was selected to be their VJ. I enjoyed that role for 8 years. At that time, everyone had this notion that VJ’s can not act and I broke that stereotype. Post that I did some really good films. So I have enjoyed everything I have done in my career so far.”

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 08/20/2023 - 14:15

