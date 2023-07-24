What! When Ratan Raajput broke her silence on why she rejected South films: "They said it's very common here to compromise"

MUMBAI: Television actress Ratan Rajput made a place in everyone’s heart with her performances in TV shows like Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo and Ratan Ka Rishta. The actress who was last seen in the mythological show Santoshi Maa reportedly lost her father a few years back and didn’t take it well. She had said, “I lost my father and that was a terrible blow for me. I went into depression and did not want to do anything.”

Ratan who was offered a lot of South films had to turn them down and she reveals the shocking reason why she did that saying, “I used to get a lot of calls from the South film industry and very good directors called. They told me to gain weight because I was thin. They asked me if I knew the norms of the South industry. When I asked which norms, they told me the same norms which everyone knows about. They said 'Director, producer, lead actor and maybe DOP.' So I asked what about them. They said 'You know it's very common here to compromise.' I told them 'No, I am not interested.' So as we say this all happens in Bollywood only, then no it happens in the South film industry also.”

Previously, Ratan revealed a harrowing casting couch experience, saying she was drugged during an audition. Narrating the terrifying incident she said, “There was a hotel in Oshiwara where all the auditions used to happen. I gave my audition but the director wasn't present there. The co-ordinator told me to take the script and get ready for a meeting. I didn't really understand what was going on. I went to another hotel upstairs for the meeting. There, they kept insisting us to have a cold drink which we took a sip of even though we didn't want to. Then they said they would call me for another audition. Me and my friend reached home then and I started doubting if there was something mixed in the cold drink. I was feeling a bit uneasy too. A few hours later, I got a call to come in for another audition.”

Ratan further said, “South is doing good work only because they have not ignored our culture. Even now they respect our clothes, our religion, our rituals, and everything but that doesn't mean that there's nothing happening in the South industry. I haven't received a single call from the South industry where I have not been told to 'compromise'. Sometimes they don't mention DOP but lead actor, producer, and director these three are always there.”

