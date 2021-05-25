WHAT! When Rohit Shetty started spying on Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants; the first victim was Arjun Bijlani 

MUMBAI: The 11th edition of Colors' popular adventure-reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi has already kickstarted the shoot in South Africa's Cape Town.

The contestants headed to the location a few weeks ago and are having a gala time there.

ALSO READ: YAY! Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is all set to hit the small screens on THIS date; Details here

Even the contestants are leaving no chance to share each and everything happening on the sets of the show.

We all know that Rohit Shetty will be seen as the host and the mentor of the show once again and it will be a lot of fun.

We have been constantly updating you about all the latest whereabouts of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

From the latest task being performed to spilling some interesting details about the elimination of the contestants, we are giving you all possible update.

Well, Khatron Ke Khiladi is all about exploring things that one has never experienced so far. The contestants are leaving no stone unturned to grab the opportunity and make the most of it.

Apart from showing their daredevil avatar, the contestants also have some fun time in-between the shots.

Well, we have come to know that in one of the episodes, Arjun Bijlani turned the host of the show in Rohit Shetty's absence and also cracked some hilarious jokes.

We are sure you must be recollecting one of the past episodes of the previous seasons where Bharti Singh also took Rohit Shetty's place and took hilarious digs on the contestants.

Coming back to Arjun, who stepped in Rohit Shetty's shoes, this would be fun to watch as the host then soon made an entry.

We can only imagine what's going to happen with Arjun!

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 also stars Arjun Bijlani, Meheck Chahal, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen, Varun Sood, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Sana Makbul, Vishal Aditya Singh, Astha Gill, Sourabh Raaj Jain and Shweta Tiwari. The entire team is having a gala time there.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Must Watch: The contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 BONDING is a visual delight!