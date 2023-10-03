What! Woh Toh Hai Alebelaa Gets a Surprising New Director! Find Out Who?

MUMBAI: Woh To Hai Albelaa is a popular drama series that premiered on on Star Bharat and it digitally streams on Disney+ Hotstar. Produced by Television maverick Rajan Shahi under Director Kut's Productions, it stars Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab. It is an official adaptation of Star Vijay's Tamil series Eeramana Rojave.

The show is really loved by a lot of people and fans really adore the stars of the show.

Shaheer Nawaz Sheikh is one of the well-known faces of the Tv industry. He has impressed fans with his performance in shows like Kya Mast Hai Life, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, and many more. The actor has a huge fan following on social media where he keeps sharing interesting posts for his online family.

While fans know him as a wonderful and talented actor, there is one skill that he is now putting to the test, Shaheer is turning into a director, yes, you read that correctly.

Shaheer is putting on the director’s cap for Woh To Hai Albelaa, he took to Instagram to share the news and penned a gratitude note for Rajan Shahi, and wrote in the caption, “I have always been grateful to you for all that you’ve given me, as producer…as a mentor and as an elder brother. But today is super special, as you’ve given me an opportunity to direct! Thank you for believing in me and allowing me to try my hand at something that has always been my passion! I will always be eternally grateful!”

Check out the post here:

Meanwhile, on the show, We see that Sayuri is once again trapped with Vikrant and she tries to reach out to Kanha but in vain. She tries to fool Vikrant with fake romance and now Vikrant won’t let go off her.

Kanha tries there but fails to get to Sayuri and now hands over the hard drive to the police, in hopes of finding something. On the other hand, Vikrant learns that Kanha was there and Sayuri sees no hope and decides to end her life.

