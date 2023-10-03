What! Woh Toh Hai Alebelaa Gets a Surprising New Director! Find Out Who?

Meanwhile, on the show, We see that Sayuri is once again trapped with Vikrant and she tries to reach out to Kanha but in vain. She tries to fool Vikrant with fake romance and now Vikrant won’t let go off her.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/10/2023 - 18:25
Woh Toh Hai Alebelaa

MUMBAI: Woh To Hai Albelaa is a popular drama series that premiered on on Star Bharat and it digitally streams on Disney+ Hotstar. Produced by Television maverick Rajan Shahi under Director Kut's Productions, it stars Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab. It is an official adaptation of Star Vijay's Tamil series Eeramana Rojave.

ALSO READ: Woh Toh Hai Albelaa: Love Is In The Air! Sayuri blushes while sharing her feelings with Kanha, the couple gets intimate

The show is really loved by a lot of people and fans really adore the stars of the show.

Shaheer Nawaz Sheikh is one of the well-known faces of the Tv industry. He has impressed fans with his performance in shows like Kya Mast Hai Life, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, and many more. The actor has a huge fan following on social media where he keeps sharing interesting posts for his online family. 

While fans know him as a wonderful and talented actor, there is one skill that he is now putting to the test, Shaheer is turning into a director, yes, you read that correctly.

Shaheer is putting on the director’s cap for Woh To Hai Albelaa, he took to Instagram to share the news and penned a gratitude note for Rajan Shahi, and wrote in the caption, “I have always been grateful to you for all that you’ve given me, as producer…as a mentor and as an elder brother. But today is super special, as you’ve given me an opportunity to direct! Thank you for believing in me and allowing me to try my hand at something that has always been my passion! I will always be eternally grateful!”

Check out the post here:

Meanwhile, on the show, We see that Sayuri is once again trapped with Vikrant and she tries to reach out to Kanha but in vain. She tries to fool Vikrant with fake romance and now Vikrant won’t let go off her.

Kanha tries there but fails to get to Sayuri and now hands over the hard drive to the police, in hopes of finding something. On the other hand, Vikrant learns that Kanha was there and Sayuri sees no hope and decides to end her life.

What will happen next on the show? 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Woh Toh Hai Albelaa: Sayuri to try and end her life?

Shaheer Sheikh Rajan Shahi Woh Toh Hai Albelaa Directors Kut Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Sayuri Hiba Nawab Kinshuk Vaidya Karanveer Mehra TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/10/2023 - 18:25

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Naya Dhamaka! Imlie happily agrees to stay for Atharva, new enemy enters
MUMBAI: Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for their...
MasterChef India Season 7 : OH NO! Survana, Sachin, Priyanka, and Gurkirat find the black apron challenge tough as it’s all about grilling one of them to say goodbye to the show today
MUMBAI: MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and the audience loves watching the show as...
Exclusive! "We gather in my and Mohit’s room and we have lunch together and keep our phones aside," says Pandya Store's Dev aka Akshay Kharodia as he talks about his show, his bond with co-stars and more
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Telly world. This time we have Akshay Kharodia aka your...
High Point Drama! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Garry gets angry with Seerat, Angad waits for Sahiba
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale - a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Lock Upp Season 2: Is Aly Goni the first confirmed contestant for the show?
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Recent Stories
Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway actress Rani Mukerji says, “When my husband can work with other actresses why can’t I work with other p
Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway actress Rani Mukerji says, “When my husband can work with other actresses why can’t I work with other producers” – Exclusive

Latest Video

Related Stories
MasterChef India Season 7 : OH NO! Survana, Sachin, Priyanka, and Gurkirat find the black apron challenge tough as it’s all abou
MasterChef India Season 7 : OH NO! Survana, Sachin, Priyanka, and Gurkirat find the black apron challenge tough as it’s all about grilling one of them to say goodbye to the show today
Exclusive! "We gather in my and Mohit’s room and we have lunch together and keep our phones aside," says Pandya Store's Dev aka
Exclusive! "We gather in my and Mohit’s room and we have lunch together and keep our phones aside," says Pandya Store's Dev aka Akshay Kharodia as he talks about his show, his bond with co-stars and more
Lock Upp Season 2: Aly Goni is the first confirmed contestant for the show?
Lock Upp Season 2: Is Aly Goni the first confirmed contestant for the show?
BARC Ratings: Indian Idol and Teri Meri Doriyaann see a high jump in TRPs and enters the top 10 shows; The Kapil Sharma Show en
BARC Ratings: Indian Idol and Teri Meri Doriyaann see a high jump in TRPs and enter top 10; The Kapil Sharma Show enters the top 20; Naagin 6 and Parineetii see a drop; Anupamaa top the list, followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH, Imlie and Faltu
Pat Cummins
Australian Cricketer Pat Cummins’ mother Maria passes away after prolonged illness
Shireen Mirza
Dharampatni actress Shireen Mirza is “stable and back home”, hubby Hasan Sartaj updates fans