What! Yeh Hai Chahatein Ruhi aka Swarna Pandey is admitted to the hospital for this reason

MUMBAI: Star Plus's popular show ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ stars Sargun Kaur Luthra as Dr. Preesha Srinivasan. She is a single mom of a 5-year-old Ruhi in the show. The show is about to showcase high voltage drama in the upcoming storyline.

Ruhi's character is played by Swarna Pandey and Abrar Qazi plays the character of Rudraksh who is legally her father in the show. He has shared a behind the scenes video in which we can see that they both are having fun on the sets of Yeh Hai Chahatein. While Ruhi is still admitted to the hospital. Take a look at this adorable video

Check out the video:

Fans are very much loving their off-screen fun and how they are setting a father-daughter duo. Moreover, they are very excited to see what will happen when they will do when the truth will be exposed to them.

In the upcoming episode, Saransh asks Rudrakash about Ruhi's mother. On the other side, Yuvraj plans to kill Rudraksh. Meanwhile, Preesha will learn that the staff is planning to destroy the evidence before Rudraksh finds it and she will inform Rudraksh. Later, Rudraksh chases the staff and a truck hits Rudraksh, meeting with a horrible accident.

