What! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Pranali Rathod reveals why she rejects Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved and celebrated shows on television and its doing extremely well and is on the second position when it comes to TRP ratings.

The leads of the show Harshad and Pranali have become household names and they have a massive fan following.

Pranali has made appearances in major television shows. She has been a part of Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki, Barrister Babu and Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye.

She made her web debut with Chutzpah, where she portrayed Richa. She has an enormous fan following and the fans bestow a lot of love and support on her.

Her character Akshara is loved by the audience and she has won many awards for the same.

She is one actress who fans would love to watch in a reality show and witness her unique side.

While talking to media, Pranali was asked if she would ever be a part of reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, to which the actress replied, “Currently, I am doing Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and I am busy with it. I don’t have time for a reality show and hence, I have rejected the offers”.

Well, there is no doubt that fans would love to watch Pranali in a new avatar on a reality show, but looks like that is not going to happen anytime soon.

