What is Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh aka Abeer up to THESE DAYS?

MUMBAI: Lawyer-turned-actor Shaheer Sheikh has always been loved for his acting skills.



Be it Dev Dixit of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi opposite the stunning Erica Fernandes or Arjun in Mahabharata or even Salim in Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali, we love Shaheer for his suave looks as well his physique.



The actor has always loved showing his fun, quirky, and witty side to his fans, and this time around, it is in his character of Abeer that has made Shaheer grateful and happy about working in Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The way his character stands up for women is what the actor loves.



So apart from shooting, what is Shaheer up to these days?



It looks like Shaheer loves photography too along with acting, and his love for Mumbai is unconditional…

He is engaging in online promotions…Socializing when he gets timeBonding with his colleagues off-screenGiving fashion goals!

