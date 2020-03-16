WHAT! YRKKH's Abhimanyu loves this more than Akshara, Check out

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning the hearts of the audience with their love. The roles are played by Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod respectively.

Also read VIEWERSCOPE: After spending a bomb on YRKKH, the budget keeps decreasing with Anupamaa and Woh Toh Hai Albela



After Abhira's grand wedding celebration fans are excited to see their off-screen romance. And are very much loving their nok zhok in between. Likewise here is an epic post wherein we can see Abhimanyu carrying a snack and Akshar giving a cold stare to him. Looks like Abhimanyu loves the food more than Akshara. Take a look at the hilarious video below.



Also read Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Disheartening! Abhimanyu fumes in anger when Akshara talks about ‘Pag-Phere’

Meanwhile, in the show, Akshara’s too much attention to the family, Abhimanyu is feeling quite upset. Meanwhile, he prepares a surprise for Akshara but she herself gets busy throwing a party for Harshvardhan and Manjari’s anniversary and this again offends Abhimanyu.

This much was not enough that when Akshara asks for visiting the Goenkas for Pag-phera rasam, this eventually angers Abhimanyu once again.

Therefore, there happens a major rift between the couple.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.