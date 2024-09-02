What! Zee TV's Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan to a generation leap?

MUMBAI : Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television and the audience are connected to the show.

The show is produced by Prateek Sharma under the banner of Studio LSD Private Limited.

It stars Neeharika Roy and Shabir Ahluwalia in lead roles. The fans love the chemistry between Radha and Mohan.

These days the track of the show is quite interesting and is keeping the audience hooked on to the show.

These days many shows are taking a leap in order to get good TRP ratings at times with a new star cast or something.

Now as per sources there is news floating around that Zee TV’s Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan might be taking a generation gap though there is no confirmation on the same.

Whether the current cast would continue or a new one would enter is still uncertain.

There is news that Bhagya Lakshmi might also take a six year leap.

Zee Tv’s serials like Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya have also taken a leap and are doing well but they had a few new star cast.

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan also joins the list.

The show is a mature romantic drama based in modern-day Vrindavan, and has emerged as an audience favorite since its launch. With an engaging storyline and strong characters such as Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia), Radha (Neeharika Roy), and Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty), the show has kept viewers on the edge of their seats, especially in the last few weeks.

Well, it will be interesting to see how the story and track of the show go post the leap.

