WHATI! This is the reason why Dhara and Rishita are not on good terms in Pandya Store

Mumbai: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favorite.

As we know they Simran aka Rishita and Shiny aka Dhara are good friends offscreen. Similarly, they are always seen together posting funny reels on instagram.And they are back with another exciting video. In this video we see that Rishita and Dhara are enacting a funny reel together which will definitely crack you up.

Meanwhile in the show, Pandya's land gets stolen by a few goons who beat up Dev and Gautam.

Shiva gets furious after he comes to know about it from Rishita.

Shiva is determined to get their land back but unfortunately as he reaches the spot, he gets into a fight with the goons and they stab him.

Raavi gets blamed for it as she is considered bad luck.

Will Prafulla be exposed soon?

