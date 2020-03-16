What!Pandya Store's Shiva aka Kanwar Dhillon becomes ghost for upcoming track

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favorite.

Also read Pandya Store: Must Read! Gautam is in shock as Shiva has sold the family land

As we have seen in the previous series of episodes we have see that Shiva aka Kanwar has taken many avatars to meet the Pandya family. Likewise, This time the actor will scare the family members by becoming a ghost in the upcoming track. Take a look at this video.

Also read Pandya Store: High Drama! Prafulla sees Shiva, screams out of fear

Meanwhile in the show we see that, the entire Pandya family gets shocked to learn that Shiva sold the family land for thirty lakhs.

Gautam is shocked that Shiva had gone to crack this deal and they lost him forever.

Dhara knows Shiva is alive but cannot reveal the big truth.

What will Dhara do now?

Will Dhara keep quiet and invite big new trouble?

It would be interesting to know what happens next in the show.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

