What's COMMON between Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan ?

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved and sought after shows on television today.

People love watching Shivangi Joshi and Moshin Khan as Naira and Kartik and admire them so much that they fondly call them Kairav.

Infact, the audience has made them an integral part of their lives. But along with them, there is one more member of the cast who has stolen the limelight and become an audience favourite.

We are talking about Kartik and Naira’s on-screen son Kairav, played by Tanmay Shah.

Not only the viewers but also Shivangi absolutely adores Tanmay and often keeps spending time with him off the set. Tanmay seems to love

making videos on TikTok and giving her company most of the times is Shivangi. Infact Mohsin too makes videos with him but Shivangi has

tons of videos with Tanmay and the two seem to be very fond of each other and a testimony of this are the videos on Tanmay's social media handle!