What's cooking between Karishma Tanna and Pear Puri?

MUMBAI: The Naagin series have been a successful show on television. The show as always been number one and has broken all TRP records. The last season of the show was a huge success and it always topped the TRP charts whereas the current hasn’t been well received by the audience.

One of the USP of the series as been the star cast of the movie. From Mouni Roy, to Surbhi Jyoti to Nia Sharma all the naagins have been the perfect choice for the show. Now recently to promote the Naagin 4 the cast of all the seasons joined hands together for a show.

Now during that Arjun Bijlani was the host of the show and he tells the Surbhi and Karishma that it is ever easy to be a snake to which Surbhi says that she will show him how easy it is.

To which the girls start wrapping the boys with tape to make them crawl like snakes, so when Karishma was wrapping Pearl, Arjun said that with so much love she is wrapping pearl and he teased the both, as if there was something cooking between the two.

Well, they have been rumors doing the rounds that Karishma and Pearl are in a relationship but those were rumours only as both have always denied it and Arjun in a fun way was just pulling their leg.

Check out the post below :