What's cooking? Erica meets Shaheer's parents

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh make for one of the most loved couples on screen. They worked together in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and instantly became very popular among the audience.

Their pair was loved by one and all. When the news broke that Erica was playing Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and there was no news about who would play Anurag, fans demanded that Ekta Kapoor cast Shaheer in the role and were heartbroken when this didn’t happen.

There were rumours doing the rounds that the two were in a relationship, but they have always denied any romantic involvement.

The duo has a massive fan following, and have many fan clubs to their name. The fans showed a lot of love and surprises on them.

Well, one of their fan clubs shared a throwback photo when Erica had met Shaheer’s parents when he had first brought a car for himself.

These pictures have raised a lot of eyebrows and seems like all the speculations and rumours are coming to be true.

On the work front, Erica these days is seen essaying the role of Prerna in Kasautii Zindagi Kay whereas Shaheer is seen essaying the role of Abeer in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke.

