Whatt! Karan Oberoi says a ‘no’ for the upcoming season of Big Boss?

MUMBAI: Televison actor and the Band Of Boys musician, Karan Oberoi, who made headlines for rape accusation by a girl, is in no mood to go bitching about his ordeal! The actor has said a ‘no’ to participate in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss.

Having had a horrifying time, Oberoi had spent over a month in jail owing to the accusations by a girl, which were later declared false. But, Karan’s story would have been a perfect ingredient to make the upcoming season of Bigg Boss spicier. I mean, why would Colors (Bigg Boss broadcaster) not try to rope him in? So the call was made (with a lot of hope of course). But did Oberoi accept the offer?

No, he did not. Now you may ask why. Well, Oberoi has never been a fan of shor-sharaba of any sorts. And till date, he maintains his privacy. Oberoi has spoken about his trauma to the media and if at all he wants to elaborate, he would rather write a book about it.

Oberoi is a very private person. You will find him using almost all his spare time in his Andheri flat, either toying with a new tune or lyrics, or immersed in reading and writing stories. We hear, the man has big plans of being an important key member of the OTT platform and is fast setting up the stage for that.

Okay, so how did he react to the bait? After all, you aren't paid peanuts for Bigg Boss.

Well, the truth that SpotboyE.com has brought out is that Oberoi asked for an amount that was jaw-dropping. Smart!

Well, if it was really his wish to not got public about his personal life or money, only Karan Oberoi would know.

Meanwhile, Colors channel had to give up hope on what could have given some juicy gossip in the upcoming Bigg Boss mill!