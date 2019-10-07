Whatt! Mohit Malik to quit Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala?

MUMBAI: Buzz is doing rounds that StarPlus popular show Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala will be taking a leap in its story, but an important character will leave the show!

While earlier the makers were still considering a leap, we hear that now the leap has been finalized and the show will definitely be seeing some new faces and names like Tunisha Sharma have been floating in the market to replace Aakriti Sharma post the leap.

But the latest buzz also is that Mohit Malik will not be a part of the show post the leap! We tried reaching Mohit Malik but he remained unavailable for comment.

Sikander and Kulfi’s chemistry and this story of a father and his estranged daughter have been appreciated for having broken the mold of the usual saas-bahu sagas. So now we wonder will the actor be a part of the show or will the makers have to bring in a replacement for their main protagonist as well? And will they able to replicate the chemistry which Mohit and Akriti share?

(Source: India Forums)