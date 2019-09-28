Whatt! Nitibha Kaul calls her ‘wrist slit’ an accident

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 10 contestant Nitibha Kaul met with an accident yesterday and almost cut her dlit. But, it was a mishap, where she had a terrible fall and cut her wrists and palm with a broken glass.

The lady took to her social media to inform her fans about her accident. Last night, she

She wrote in her social media post about the accident and just to be cautious, she announced it in advance that this was not attempt to commit suicide or harm herself. She mentioned that she is in unbearable pain and can't move her wrists as it shoots the pain.

She wrote, "Quick life update. Had a fall last night and cut by wrist and palm with broken glass. Thankfully no stitches but the pain is bad (No this was not an attempt to slit my wrists - just a freak accident.) So ya work is on hold since I can barely move both my hands without shooting pain. Sigh."

Bigg Boss 10 made Nitibha Kaul a household name. A commoner, who entered the shoe, became a celebrity when she left. Owing to her perfect fashion statements on the show and her brilliantly done make up, she is now a social media influencer with a humongous following. Her BB journey als gave her some TV and web projects.

We hope Nitibha gets well soon.

(Source: India Forums)