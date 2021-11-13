WHATTT! Nishant Bhat and Karan Kundrra try setting up Umar Riaz with Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed in Bigg Boss 15!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 contestants have been in the news for various reasons right from their fights to their strategies.

While Umar Riaz was recently in the news for speculations about being in a relationship with Saba Khan, who has been a participant of the show in the previous seasons, Umar, once again has stirred a connection with Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed.

Urfi Javed who was one of the most outspoken and bold contestants was eliminated after her partner Zeeshan left her for Divya Agarwal. Recently, an ‘undekha unseen’ video of Bigg Boss 15 is going viral where some contestants were praising her, while Nishant Bhat and Karan Kundrra tried setting Umar Riaz with the actress.

The actress is very much active on social media post-Karan Johar’s show and she often makes headlines for her intriguing looks.

An interesting video has been making rounds, where Nishant Bhat can be heard praising Urfi Javed, as he talks with Neha Bhasin, Karan Kundrra, Raqesh Bapat and Pratik Sehajpal. The chorographer says, “Vo is ghar mai tik jaygi kyunki yeh connection wala nahi hai. She is also very good at the kitchen.”

Adding to this, Karan Kundrra says, “Kitchen ka chor tu, Umar ke liye bata.” Nishant Bhat agrees that the actress is best for Umar Riaz, she is also very attractive. Karan adds, “Bhabhi bohot achi hai.” Adding further, Nishant Bhat invents Umar Riaz and Urfi Javed’s name saying ‘UmarFi’ and it leaves everyone in splits.

