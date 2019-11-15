When Aakriti Sharma remembered her good old days with Mohit Malik

MUMBAI: Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is one of the most loved television shows and is doing very well when it comes to TRPs. The show is being loved by one and all. The lead actors of the show Mohit and Aakriti, who essay the role of Sikandar and Kullfi, have become household names.

One of the main reasons the show is doing well is because of the exceptional acting by the cast and the chemistry that Mohit and Aakrti share off screen.

The audience loves the relationship between father and daughter. One of their fan clubs recently shared a video where you can see the two having a good time. Aakriti is back in her Sardar look, and she comes to Mohit and says that she is celebrating a special day, as she turns 400 years old.

Have a look at this video, which is filled with so much love and affection.