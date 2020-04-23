When this ACTRESS gave AUDITIONS for MTV ROADIES

MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest running and most viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan-following and many grow up to become a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from the group interviews to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on the journey of being a Roadie and winning the title.

MTV Roadies season 14 witnessed an unusual audition. People take Roadies as a platform to get fame and make a mark in the industry. However, in MTV Roadies season 14, an actress auditioned for the show.

Yes, you heard that right.

Samyukta Hegde had already shot for her debut Kannada movie post which she auditioned for Roadies. The judges including Rannvijay Singha, Prince Narula and Neha Dhupia were shocked to know the fact that Samyukta is already an actress.

Samyukta quoted the reason for her participation in the show as being a big fan and follower of the show and that she always wanted to be on the show.

She had an impressive journey in Roadies and was also a part of MTV Splitsvilla X1.

Have a look at her audition:

What do you have to say about Samyukta? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.