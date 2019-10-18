News

When Aditya Seal made Krystle D'souza nervous

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Oct 2019 02:43 PM

Mumbai: Actress Krystle Dsouza says she was initially nervous about working with "Student Of The Year 2" actor Aditya Seal on the series "Fittrat".

"After seeing the trailer, we (me and Anushka Ranjan) actually got calls from our friends saying 'you two girls look fine but Aditya just stole the show'," said Krystle.

The actress added: "After seeing Aditya's performance in his last film ('Student of the Year 2'), I was a bit nervous initially during my scenes with him as I didn't know him closely. But later on, we got together like a house on fire."

Produced by Ding Entertainment, "Fittrat", an ALTBalaji and ZEE5's upcoming web series, is the story of Tarini Bisht (Krystle), who comes from a humble background but has a clear goal of getting rich. She is the kind of girl who is a combination of beauty and brains and sees to it that she gets what she wants.

The only two people she cares about are her father and best friend Amrita for whom she can go to any extent. Certain turn of events causes misunderstanding between the two friends and make them stand against each other.

Source: IANS

Tags > Krystle D'Souza, Student of the year 2, ALTBalaji, ZEE5,

past seven days