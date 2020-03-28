News

When Amit Bhatt aka Bapuji’s REAL sons featured in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Did you know Amit Bhatt aka Bapuji’s REAL sons have featured in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

MUMBAI: SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmash is one of those shows which the viewers can never have enough of! The family show  has always presented different episodes with social messages. The situational comedy has had a mass appeal. 

The show has featured many popular TV celebs in the past. However, did you know that the real life sons of Amit Bhatt, who depicts the role of Bapuji, also featured in the show?

Well, Amit is a father of twins. They were featured in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah when they were quite young.

Take a look at this funny scene from the show featuring Amit Bhatt’s sons.

