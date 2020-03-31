When Amruta Khanvilkar lost her temper on husband Himanshu Malhotra; watch video

MUMBAI: Amruta Khanvilkar who was seen in Colors' adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 recently got eliminated from the show. The actress tried her best, however, couldn't survive. But Amruta had put lots of efforts in each and every stunt she did.

While Amruta's professional life has been on a roll, her personal life too has been going great. The actress is happily married to popular TV actor Himanshu Malhotra. The duo has given major couple goals to fans.

With the 21-day lockdown, the couple is making the most of it by spending time with each other.

Amruta had recently indulged in a fun question and answer session on Instagram. A fan complimented Amruta and Himanshu saying that they are goals.

The actress responded to the fan by posting a fun TikTok video. The couple enacted a hilarious scene from Sanjeev Kumar and Vidya Sinha's Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Take a look at the video:

We are sure the diehard fans of the couple must have gone LOL with this hilarious video.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.